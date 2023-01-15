A frosty January excursion in this week's audience photo gallery

For sure, the fair frozen Fortune fishing stages. (Submitted by Simeon Miller)

From early morning hockey to Labrador snow machine camping and wave watching at Cape Spear, everyone is getting out to enjoy the Newfoundland and Labrador winter, no matter what weather (or how much weather all at once) we're getting.

Enjoy these views of our province, then scroll to the bottom to see how your point of view can be part of next week's gallery.

A group of sightseers huddle together against the North Atlantic chill at Cape Spear to view, from a safe distance, the ocean's waves lash against the rocky shore. (Submitted by Leona Rockwood)

A nice dusting of snow in Trouty, looking out over the ocean. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

Brendon Clark and his six-year-old son enjoy a winter camping trip in Southern Labrador. (Submitted by Brendon Clark)

Seven-year-old Levi takes advantage of a clear morning to play some backyard rink hockey at sunrise before school. (Submitted by Diane Hart)

Connie Boland took a walk along the pipeline in Corner Brook, and writes 'droplets coat nearby trees, creating seasonal statues.' (Submitted by Connie Boland)

The sea like glass on a sunny winter day in Loon Bay, near Campbellton. (Submitted by Rhonda Luscombe)

This grey jay hits the breaks just in time to not flight straight into the camera before asking for (and getting, no doubt) a tasty piece of bread. (Submitted by Cavelle White)

The ethereal beauty of a frozen puddle, with ice crystals captured in St. John's. (Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

Sun-bleached lobster pots frame this gorgeous winter scene in Bauline. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

