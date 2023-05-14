A front-row seat to the edge of the world in this week's gallery

The perfect spot to see the most spectacular show on earth, in Ferryland. (Submitted by Vanessa Mooney)

With Newfoundland and Labrador beginning to warm up (barely) more people are venturing out to see what there is to see, and as this week's submission's show there's quite a lot.

But you can enjoy all this from the comfort of home by scrolling through these photos, then find out how you can submit your pictures of the province below!

Happy Mother's Day to the Cuckold's Cove eagle, on the occasion of her recent matrescence, and who, along with her partner, has recently welcomed a wee eaglet with another on the way. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The last glimpse of sun shines through the rigging of a fishing ship tied up in Portugal Cove. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

The lights of Swift Current twinkle up at the nighttime sky and down into the water from which the town pulls its name. (Submitted by Bob Coffey)

A pair of Canada geese enjoy a crisp morning paddle, having just arrived back in Labrador City from the south. (Submitted by Angus Anstey)

The last bench in Canada, heading east, enjoys a precarious view of an angry Atlantic. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

This rainbow over Conception Bay provides a dash of colour to an otherwise grey day. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Not all corners of Newfoundland and Labrador are quite ready to let go of winter, as we see from this May scene in Howley. (Submitted by Leo Barter)

Green hills and free-running water hint at spring beginning to take hold in South Branch. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.