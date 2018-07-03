'A dream started unfolding': Father and son tour Labrador in 1958 Triumph TR3

What vehicle would you choose if you went on a 4,000-kilometre road trip?

The vehicle you picked is probably radically different from the 1958 Triumph TR3 father and son duo John and Abram Perry chose for a journey across the Trans-Labrador Highway.

In June, both men drove up from Missouri, U.S., to Cartwright, N.L. in their restored vehicle, a classic two-seater British sports car which was produced between 1955 and 1962.

When they found the old TR3 a few years ago, it was in boxes and pieces.

"We started putting it together and a dream started unfolding," said Abram Perry.

Instead of restoring the old TR3 and taking it out for a drive every once in a while like some hobbyists might do, the Perrys wanted to really drive it.

So they did.

They started off with local tours spanning about 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres.

Then they became preoccupied with the idea of how far northwest their TR3 could go.

Last year, John and Abram took their TR3 from Missouri to Alaska and back, a trip spanning 16,093 kilometres.

What's next?

After their successful journey to Alaska, John and Abram asked themselves where else could they possibly go.

"We got back from that trip and it's like 'Well where are we doing next?'" Abram said.

They got their road map out and decided this time they'd head to the northeast.

"We spread it out on the dining table and it looked to us Cartwright, Labrador was as far northeast in North America we thought we could drive," said John Perry.

John and Abram Perry’s 1958 Triumph TR3 in Cartwright, Labrador. (Tyler Mugford/CBC)

It took them a couple of months to plan for their trip to Cartwright.

Before any of their trips start, a tune up is done and the TR3 is stripped down for any repairs to ensure it won't break down along the way.

Locals come to aid

When John and Abram arrived in Happy Valley Goose-Bay they ran into some mechanical issues.

But the residents quickly helped them get their TR3 back on the road.

"The people along the way have been amazing. That is what drives us to do this, to share our stories and hear some stories, learn a lot and take it one day at a time," Abram said.

The duo left Cartwright, Labrador on June 23th to travel down the west coast of Newfoundland, across to Nova Scotia and then back the States.

John and Abram's next adventure will take them to Panama, where the Darien Gap is located.

The gap is a break in the Pan-American highway and is 106 kilometres in length.

You can view updates and photos from their travels on their expedition log.