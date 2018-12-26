Skip to Main Content
A Christmas Past looks at unique N.L. holiday stories from the archives

Mummers and hobby horses; a tradition of tree cutting.

Some old-school mummers. (CBC)

When it comes to Christmas traditions, Newfoundland and Labrador is in a league of its own.

Mummers and hobby horses; a tradition of tree cutting; and Land & Sea's A Fortune Bay Christmas.

There's a lot of colourful stories to look back on, so click below to watch our full special, A Christmas Past.

