A chill new day dawns in this week's photo gallery

A lovely day with a lovely rainbow just to punctuate it in Robert's Arm. (Submitted by Pansy Snow)

We have not one but two separate and unrelated rainbows in this week's photo gallery, and that's got to be a good sign, right? There are some beautiful vistas in store as well, so sit back and enjoy some lovely late-fall scenes before we get into the winter in earnest.

If you'd like to send in a photo for next week's gallery, scroll to the bottom to learn how.

Bold move for this windsurfer to be enjoying the frigid November winds of Conception Bay, but hey, find your bliss where it lives. (Submitted by Jonathan Curlett)

The view to Ferguson Island from the Mad Rock trail in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by Carole Saunders)

Three-month-old Izzy enjoys her first fall in Port au Port East. (Submitted by Diane Simon)

A cool November morning dawns over Pinchgut Lake. (Submitted by Rob Marche)

The water may be starting to freeze in parts of the province, but if you're thinking about venturing out there like these critters in Burnt Arm, you otter wait. (Submitted by Brendon Clark)

Sometimes the best views are right outside your own window, like this of a rainbow over Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

The sea strikes hard against the rocky shore of Chapel's Cove. (Submitted by Michael Bennett)

Sunbathing season in the province may be slightly past the best before date, but that's not going to stop this particularly optimistic piece of seaweed from working on its tan in Sandy Cove. (Submitted by Sandra Hendry)

