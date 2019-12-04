Aqua to return for '90s nostalgia show at Mile One Centre
Come on Barbie, let's go party — again
Prepare to bop your head like Will Ferrell in A Night at the Roxbury this summer as Mile One Centre heads back to the 1990s for a electrified-pop concert, featuring Aqua, Eiffel 65 and Vengaboys.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 9 for the '90s Nostalgia Electric Circus Edition Tour, which will also include Jenny from Ace of Base, 2 Unlimited and Haddaway. It's happening June 22.
"Arguably one of the best decades for the worldwide music scene, the '90s still holds a special place in the hearts of Canadians from coast to coast," said concert promoter Davide Venti.
This concert marks the second time the Barbie Girl group Aqua will play in St. John's, having performed with Whigfield and Prozzak in September 2018.
Former MuchMusic VJ Monika Deol will be emceeing the tour.
St. John's is the last stop on the five-stop tour and is the only Atlantic Canadian show.
Tickets range from $65 to $85 and will go on sale Monday at noon.
