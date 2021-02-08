'As long as I can walk, I can ski,' says 90-year-old Corner Brook woman
Peggy Jacobs cross-country skied in a snowstorm to mark her 90th birthday
While many people in Corner Brook were hunkered down at home during a snowstorm Monday, Peggy Jacobs celebrated her 90th birthday by gliding at Blow Me Down Trails, the city's cross-country ski club.
"I ski on my birthday, regardless the weather," she said.
"So, I'll ski for five minutes, just around the block there, and I'll say I skied on my 90th birthday."
Jacobs and her grandchildren Savannah and Daniel snapped on their skies and looped around the trails on a blustery cold winter's day.
"It is pretty crazy that we have this weather but she is going to try it anyway. It is nice to see," said Daniel Jacobs.
"It just shows the drive and determination, you know. To get out, have fun and stay committed to doing it and being active. It is really inspiring to see."
He grew up skate skiing at Blow Me Down Trails, watching his grandmother gliding along at her own pace.
Her birthday was an exception because Jacobs always skies alone. She checks in with the staff at the club and then heads out for her five-kilometre solo loop.
WATCH | Peggy Jacobs celebrates a milestone in a snowstorm:
"I like to ski alone — I can do what I want in the country. I go in and sit down and relax sometimes and I feed the blue jays," she said.
Cross-country skiing has always been a part of her life, ever since she was a child.
"The first pair of skis I had, my father made me. He made them out of birch. He cut the wood and made them himself," she said.
Jacobs was 13 at the time. Seventy-seven years later, she's still going.
"It's hard. I figure as long as I can walk, I can ski. It's easier to ski than it is to walk, to tell you the truth," she said, describing how low-impact skiing is easier on her joints than walking is.
To mark her 90th birthday, staff at Blow Me Down Trails surprised her with a birthday cake with her picture on it. She and her family sat down to enjoy a slice and a drink after their ski.
"I don't know how im suppose to feel," she said, "but I feel wonderful."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.