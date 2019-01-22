70-year-old driver owing $15K in traffic fines stopped by police in St. John's

A 70-year-old driver was pulled over by police in St. John's Monday afternoon and found to be owing over $15,000 in fines.

The man was stopped by police on Cumberland Crescent, in the west end of St. John's, around 3:35 p.m., according to a release sent Tuesday morning by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

He was also ticketed for driving while suspended, driving without valid insurance, and having false stickers and an expired registraton, police said.

Police said his vehicle was impounded and he was held for court.

