Jake Doyle stole my dad's car: From L.A. to St. John's, this Mustang has tales to tell

Loyal Republic of Doyle viewers might recall the show's Season 5 finale, when Jake Doyle (portrayed by Allan Hawco) briefly ditches his 1968 Pontiac GTO while on the run from the police.

Hiding out from the law in a garage, Doyle spots a draped car. He pulls back the sheet and there it is: a 1965 Mustang Fastback 2+2 in creamy white with blue racing stripes.

His response?

"Yes, b'y."

Doyle breaks into the car, the keys fall into his lap, and he speeds off in his new ride.

Jake Doyle sat behind this wheel. (Elizabeth Whitten)

For longer than I've been alive, my family has had a Mustang — the Mustang. Though it was mostly for cruising around town, the car played a significant role in many family functions, ferrying cousins to the church to get married and bringing me to various graduations.

And a few years ago, the Mustang made its theatrical debut.

It started in 2013 when my dad, David Whitten, got a call from Rod Jerrett, a transport captain for local film crews who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Jerrett was working on Republic of Doyle at the time and he needed an antique car for a particular episode.

The show's crew had the car for a couple of days, filming it with Hawco behind the wheel around the city.

He never drove it as hard as I used to. No one did. - David Whitten

Dad said it was certainly different to see the car on screen. "Different with someone else driving it," he laughed.

"It was fine. Hawco smoked the tires a bit down by Bally Haly but it was a bit wet that day," he said.

"He never drove it as hard as I used to. No one did."

A few years later, Jerrett called again. This time he was working on Maudie and he needed a fleet of period-appropriate cars on the streets for the film.

Mustang in motion — see Jake Doyle steal this vintage car in the Season 5 Republic of Doyle episode Buried:

He remembered my dad's car, and once again he borrowed it.

But the Mustang's on-screen cameos are just one of the many interesting stories during my father's time as a car guy.

Not a Camaro kind of guy

My dad is the kind of guy who can glance at a car and then immediately tell you the year and model. He's built up an internal encyclopedia of classic car knowledge over the decades, and it all started with a Mustang — but not the one that's currently in his garage.

In 1975 Dad was driving a Toyota car — just something to get him around town during the cold winter months when he couldn't ride his motorcycle. But then he saw a '65 Mustang in Rangoon Red.

Elizabeth Whitten's father's second Mustang, as he purchased it in California. (Provided by Elizabeth Whitten)

After a tow truck delivered the Mustang, he propped it up in the driveway that winter and spent the next year working on it.

"I became a car person by working on that car in the driveway," he recalled.

Dad sold the car in 1980. He had his hands tied up building a house and getting married to my mom, Janet. But he did get a new vehicle to get around in.

"I bought a Camaro, a mistake. I realized that right away," he said. "Now, I had it for a year and got all my money back."

It wasn't that the Camaro wasn't a good car, Dad explained. It just wasn't the right car for him.

"It wasn't me driving in a Camaro. There was something wrong with that picture."

California dreamin'

In 1983, my parents went to Anaheim, Calif., on a belated honeymoon. As well as being a fun chance to take in the sights and see a few concerts, the trip was the perfect opportunity to look for his ideal car: another '65 Mustang.

Dad found his Mustang in an auto trader magazine while eating at Burger King. The next day they went to look at the car — this one a dark blue instead of red — then made the deal and drove it back to their hotel.

After changing hands a few times, Whitten's father's first red Mustang is back in the family. Her uncle now owns it. (Elizabeth Whitten)

Then they got back to enjoying their vacation. They saw the Kinks perform at the Hollywood Bowl, took a trip to Disneyland, watched car racing, and were in the stands at a baseball game where the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Back home, there was a lot of work to be done on the car before it was really road-ready.

Dad started by blasting the paint off. The dark blue gave way to a sad rainbow of colours beneath.

First it was brown, then orange, which then disappeared to reveal green. Often, these shades repeated as each layer came off, one at a time. Finally, he got to the original layer of paint, a teal-like blue.

"The original colour paint must have been on it a good few years in the sun down there," he said. "It wouldn't come off with a stripper. It had to come off with a grinder." He just had to keep moving the grinder so he didn't burn the metal.

When he stripped off all the paint and was down to the metal, "it was like looking at a Coke can," Dad remembered.

A photo of actor Allan Hawco sitting behind the wheel of Dave Whitten's Mustang. (Provided by Elizabeth Whitten)

The new paint scheme he'd chosen for his car were the traditional Shelby Mustang colours, Wimbledon White with Guardsman Blue stripes, just as it was on television screens with Jake Doyle behind the wheel.

From days in the California sunshine to televised adventures on the streets of St. John's, the car has already had quite a history. We don't know if it will be on screen again but the Mustang is in the family still, and Dad says it will stay that way.

"I'll always have the car. Unless someone stole it or it got crashed, I'll always have it."

