62 charges laid as police forces crack down on aggressive driving

As police in Newfoundland and Labrador continue to warn against aggressive driving, two friends highlighted the problem.

One driver whose vehicle was impounded by police for a traffic violation Friday called a friend to pick her up — and the friend was charged for speeding at 150 km/hr on the way.

"Despite recent media coverage relating to poor driving behavior in the province, police continue to see vehicles travelling at dangerous speeds," police said in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary traffic services partnered in a blitz on the Trans-Canada Highway near Paddy's Pond on Friday, and laid 62 charges.

Of those, 58 charges were speed-related with four drivers zooming down the highway at speeds of 155 km/hr up to 163 km/hr.

Police said they issued two charges for drivers not having insurance on their vehicles, one for having an unregistered vehicle, and one equipment violation.

Seven vehicles were impounded and four drivers had their licences suspended.

