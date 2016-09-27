6-year-old boy dies at C.B.S. swimming area

A 6-year-old boy died at popular Seal Cove swimming hole in Conception Bay South on Sunday, leaving the community in mourning said Mayor Darrin Bent.

"We're heartbroken," he said.

The boy was known throughout the community as a promising young athlete, playing softball, baseball, and hockey. The boy was also in the town's summer day-camp program.

Bent said they cancelled Monday to allow for those who knew the boy to grieve.

"Campers and camp counselors who worked with this young man are devastated and they need supports," he said, adding the town is working on bringing in those supports, and will making information available to parents in the coming days.

"We're offering to help in any way we can," said Bent. "It's been a very tough weekend in Conception Bay South. This sort of tragedy is unthinkable."

Bent offered condolences to the family and friends of the young boy, and said there is a lot of support coming from the community as well.

"It's the worst thing that you can imagine for the family and for all the people that he touched," Bent said.

In a statement, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said they responded to an incident in C.B.S. yesterday. They said the matter is still under investigation and they're working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

