Hitting the road? New government app has you covered

Newfoundland and Labrador has launched a new digital and phone service to keep residents and tourists up to date on key travel information.

The new NL 511 smartphone app, website and telephone number will provide information on winter driving conditions, construction updates, highway cameras, major incidents, current ferry status updates and weather.

Transportation and Works Minister Steve Crocker announced the free app in a news conference Thursday.

Crocker said users can customize the app to show specific features and to receive notifications for updates on the highways they use.

Users will be able to access these services by:

Using the smartphone app.

Visiting the new website at www.nl511.ca.

Dialling 5-1-1 to get key non-visual information over the phone.

The department awarded the contract to Telenium Inc. in April to provide the service. Its development cost $685,000 over five years.

Crocker said the department wanted to get the app out before winter, when road and weather conditions are at their worst.

As it is a new system, Crocker said to expect some kinks that will need to be worked out.

The first big test? The detours around the Trans-Canada Highway near Avondale this weekend.

