50 Shades of Bay: Something's fishy in this parody video

It's hot.

It's sizzling.

It's lightly dusted with flour.

The crew at Not Quite know what you need.

Not Quite's core members are are Troy Maher, Markus Rose, John Pike and Justin Hawco.

You can catch up with more of their comedy through The Outhouse and their Facebook page.

Come back next week for another video!

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador