Change of command at 5 Wing Goose Bay base

There was some pomp and circumstance today at 5 Wing Goose Bay, as it saw a change of command.

Lt.-Col. Stephane Racle took the reins from Col. Andrew Wedgwood, whose work on base has been well-received by the community of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

"Both my wife and I grow attached to places very easily and we've gotten to know so many people here on the base, but also in the community," Wedgwood said, adding he guarantees he'll be back for a visit.

"If we'd been able to get an additional year here, we would have done so."

Wedgwood oversaw the base, which runs training missions for troops both foreign and domestic, as well as supporting operations for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), for the past two years.

But during his tenure, the base dealt with operations outside its regular scope, such as the overnight evacuation of Mud Lake. It also penned a deal with Happy Valley-Goose Bay to supply the entire town with water.

Undoubtedly, there's going to be a fair bit to learn. - Lt.-Col. Stephane Racle

"If you make even the slightest effort to embrace the community, it just kind of embraces you right back," Wedgwood said.

His next posting is in Winnipeg with 1 Canadian Air Division.

Incoming commander

Stepping in to Wedgwood's shoes is Lt.-Col. Stephane Racle, who says he's used to smaller isolated postings after spending nearly five years in Cold Lake, Alberta.

"I'm very thrilled to be here. I'm thrilled to be in command of 5 Wing," Racle said.

Lt.-Col. Stephane Racle signing on as Commander of 5 Wing Goose Bay (Jacob Barker/CBC)

This is Racle's first run at being a commanding officer but he says he has what it takes to fulfil the role.

"I have a broad range of experience in technical [and] operational roles in the air force as well as some planning experience for operations," Racle said.

"I think all that together prepares you quite well for a role like this ... Undoubtedly, there's going to be a fair bit to learn."