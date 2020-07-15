Damage prompts runway closure at 5 Wing Goose Bay
The other runway, which was undergoing construction, will be reopened later Wednesday
One of the runways at 5 Wing Goose Bay airfield has been closed due to damage discovered during an inspection Wednesday morning, meaning fixed-wing aircraft are currently unable to land.
The other runway at the air field was already closed due to scheduled construction work, a spokesman said, but following an assessment, that construction is being temporarily stopped to allow it to reopen for flight operations to resume.
It will take crews about four hours to open that runway.
The cause of the damage has not been confirmed, with the investigation ongoing.
A spokesman said Wednesday that emergency landings will be considered on a case-by-case basis, while a limited number of commercial flights have been diverted to alternate air fields.
He added that federal and provincial COVID-19 health guidelines are being followed for the foreign military flights currently on the ground at 5 Wing, with crews being housed at the base and required to isolate for 14 days. There is minimal contact between those crews and those stationed at 5 Wing, he said.
Search and rescue operations, as well as helicopter flight operations, are unaffected, the spokesman said.
The runway that is being reopened was under scheduled construction as part of a multiyear repair project to the crumbling air field.
Last year, the Department of National Defence provided $30 million to cover the costs of repaving and other projects at the Labrador base.
