5 more N.L. towns could have local legal pot shops

Bonavista, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Rocky Harbour, Marystown and Port aux Basques are in the running to get licensed cannabis retail locations.

That's five more sites added to the 23 already under review by the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation Licensing Department.

Proposals for 24 locations made it past the first phase of the licensing process announced on May 7, but a retailer in Flatrock rejected the option, saying the profit margins were too slim for independent business.

If the applicants are approved, the retail locations in Bonavista and Happy Valley-Goose Bay will be operated by Canopy Growth — the same Ontario-based company that has pending sites in Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South.

Oceanic Releaf — a company based on the Burin Peninsula — will run the pending locations in Rocky Harbour, Marystown and Port aux Basques.

Should the NLC approve all proposed retailers, Loblaws will have the biggest share in this province's legal cannabis industry operating 10 of the 28 locations under review.

Canada is expected to legalize recreational marijuana Oct 17.