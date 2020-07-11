5 forest fires now burning across Labrador

There are now five active forest fires burning across Labrador, including three near Happy-Valley Goose Bay. (Department of Fisheries and Land Resources)

There are now five active forest fires being reported in Labrador as of Saturday morning, according to the province's fire duty officer.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, fire duty officer Wesley Morgan said fire crews are on scene at all five fires, along with two water bombers and two helicopters. The number of fires has increased by three in a matter of hours, as just two fires were reported Friday afternoon.

Three of the five fires are in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area of the province, located in Edward's Brook, Yetman's Brook and Sandy Island Lake.

All fires in the Goose Bay region are considered small, with no immediate risk to people or property in the region.

There are also fires burning in the areas of Double Mer near Rigolet and Nipishish Lake.

As of the last known report, the fire in Edward's Brook is less than half a hectare in size, while the fire in Yetman's Brook is six hectares in size. Both fires are considered to be 50 per cent contained.

The fire at Sandy Island Lake is about 200 hectares in size. In a Facebook post, Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper said that fire is the priority for water bombers.