4 people sent to hospital after collision in whiteout conditions near Melrose: RCMP

RCMP officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle rear-ending collision that happened during whiteout conditions on Newfoundland's Route 230, heading towards Bonavista.

The collision sent four people to hospital — one with what police called "unknown serious injuries."

Traffic is reduced to one lane near the crash scene, roughly five kilometres south of Melrose, with police asking drivers to drive slowly and with caution.

Police noted there are whiteout conditions on Route 230 from Bonavista to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The collision was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, with two people in each vehicle.

While one man has serious injuries, the other three people were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

By 4 p.m., an RCMP collision analyst was on the way to the scene and police did not expect the road to fully re-open for another couple of hours.

