4 more COVID-19 deaths in N.L., hospitalizations spike

Four people have died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador over the past week, and the province is dealing with a spike in the number of people hospitalized because of the virus.

Two of those people were in the Eastern Health area, one was in Western Health, and one was in the Labrador-Grenfell Health area — the first COVID-19 death in the region since mid-August, raising the total number of COVID-19 deaths there to five.

One of the people was in their 60s, one was in their 70s, and two were 80 or older.

The deaths raise the province's COVID-19 total to 241 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Hospitalizations up

The news came in the Health Department's weekly update on Wednesday, which also showed a rise in the number of people in hospital because of the virus.

There are now 13 people in hospital — a spike of 11 since last week. Two of those people are in critical care.

Public Health also recorded 193 new COVID-19 infections over the last week, ending Wednesday. Those cases, though, aren't a true reflection of the presence or spread of the virus in the province, because only certain people are eligible for PCR testing and would be included in that total. Most rely on home testing and self-isolation measures.

