3rd planeload of Ukrainians to land in St. John's on Tuesday night

A third group of Ukrainians seeking refuge from the ongoing war is scheduled to land in Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday night.

The plane carrying the Ukrainians from Warsaw is expected to land in St. John's after 7 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 177 Ukrainians are on board, according to a tweet by provincial Immigration Minister Gerry Byrne.

The arriving travellers come days after Russian forces bombed the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. At least 11 people were killed, while more than 60 others were injured in the attacks.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government set up a help desk in Ukraine near the beginning of the Russian invasion to help Ukrainians seeking to leave the country.

The province chartered flights to St. John's for asylum seekers in May and June, sponsoring about 550 people to come to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tuesday's flight is different from the previous two, Bryne said on Twitter, as for the first time the government will be loading supplies on the plane for the return flight. The supplies are destined for children's hospitals and orphanages in the country, the minister tweeted.