From boo-tiful to truly terrifying — Halloween queen slays 31 makeup looks
Jamie Stamp spends between three and seven hours a day in front of her makeup table.
Flatrock makeup artist is creating a new look for each day of October
Jamie Stamp of Flatrock, N.L., has been spending between three and seven hours in front of her makeup table every day this month, as she creates a daily Halloween look.
She's not only fine-tuning her skills in the process — but discovering more about herself.
Watch Stamp transform into a demogorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things in the video player above. The prosthetic she applies took her 17 hours to sculpt and paint.