Nfld. & Labrador·Video

From boo-tiful to truly terrifying — Halloween queen slays 31 makeup looks

Jamie Stamp spends between three and seven hours a day in front of her makeup table.

Flatrock makeup artist is creating a new look for each day of October

Katie Breen · CBC News ·

31 days of Halloween makeup

21 hours ago
4:24
Flatrock artist celebrating spooky season with body paint and prosthetics. 4:24

Jamie Stamp of Flatrock, N.L., has been spending between three and seven hours in front of her makeup table every day this month, as she creates a daily Halloween look.

She's not only fine-tuning her skills in the process — but discovering more about herself. 

Watch Stamp transform into a demogorgon from Netflix's Stranger Things in the video player above. The prosthetic she applies took her 17 hours to sculpt and paint.

now