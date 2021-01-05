27-year-old Goose Bay man safely located, say RCMP

A 27-year-old man who was missing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been located. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

A 27-year-old Goose Bay man who was last seen Monday has been located, according to police.

Police issued an advisory Tuesday morning to ask for the public's help in the search, citing concern for the man's well-being.

The RCMP issued a followup advisory less than three hours later saying he had been found, but provided no additional information.

