25-year-old killed in crash on Veterans Memorial Highway

A 25-year-old man was killed in an single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway on Wednesday morning, say police. (CBC)

A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Highway on Wednesday, say police.

Police responded to the rollover at around noon near Tilton, in Conception Bay North, on Wednesday afternoon, according to a media release. A traffic analyst with the RCMP determined the crash likely happened in the morning.

The man, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was found trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.

An investigation into the crash is underway, with police with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.