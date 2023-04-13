23 tournaments, 250 teams, thousands of players — welcome to the Hockey N.L. provincials
The massive tournament has teams representing everywhere from northern Labrador to Mount Pearl.
Massive tournament features tournaments from central Labrador to Mount Pearl
It's the biggest week for minor hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Thousands of young hockey players on hundreds of teams from all over the province are spending their Easter break on the ice for the Hockey N.L. provincial championship.
Teams from northern Labrador to Mount Pearl are competing to be the best.
It's an annual event that gets bigger every year, and you can catch some of the action in the video above.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?