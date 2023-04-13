23 tournaments, 250 teams, thousands of players — welcome to the Hockey N.L. provincials

Hockey N.L.'s provincial championships feature 23 ongoing tournaments, around 250 teams, and thousands of young players.

It's the biggest week for minor hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Thousands of young hockey players on hundreds of teams from all over the province are spending their Easter break on the ice for the Hockey N.L. provincial championship.

Teams from northern Labrador to Mount Pearl are competing to be the best.

It's an annual event that gets bigger every year, and you can catch some of the action in the video above.

