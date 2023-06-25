Defreyne, Bazeley winners at 95th running of the Tely 10 road race

Noah Defreyne crossed the finish line first overall with a time of 53:40. (William Ping / CBC)

Kate Bazeley took home her seventh win in the women's division at the Tely 10 road race through Paradise, Mount Pearl and St. John's on Sunday.

Bazeley crossed the finish line with a time of 54:55, nearly two minutes faster than her time in last year's race.

It's also the third year in a row that Bazeley was crowned women's champion.

Noah Defreyne was the overall winner, crossing the finish line with a time of 53:40.

Defreyne said he was running in honour of his aunt Jen Defreyne, co-founder of Landwash Brewery in Mount Pearl, who died after a battle with brain cancer in 2019.

Originally from Ontario, Noah says she always loved to watch him run. He said he moved to Newfoundland and Labrador because of her.

It's the first time in three years the race has been run during the summer season. For the last two years, it was moved to October due to high heat.

The race was cancelled entirely in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to the Tely 10 website, registration was around 2,611 runners, down slightly from last year's October running, with 2,750 participants.

