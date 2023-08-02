Pull up the covers, turn off the alarm: 2023 Royal St. John's Regatta is a go

St. John's is heading into holiday mode, as the organizers for the 2023 Royal St. John's Regatta have deemed it a good day for racing.

Ashley Peach, the captain of the course, said the decision was unanimous on Wednesday morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and showers, with a high of 21 degrees and a light wind gusting to 20 km/hr throughout most of the day.

Peach said she hopes the showers will be just that, and won't hamper the races in the afternoon.

"We're sending well wishes to rowers, coxswains, coaches, vendors and visitors on lakeside taking in the fixed seat rowing, games of chance and food vendors," she said.

Races begin at 8 a.m. with a senior men's race followed by a senior women's race. The championship races are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for men and women respectively.

The Regatta, now in its 205th year, is a tradition that's unique to St. John's, both in terms of its fixed-seat rowing and its status as a mid-week, weather-dependent holiday. If there had been inclement weather, the event would have been moved until the next best day, and the city would have headed to work on Wednesday — some no doubt a little worse for wear.

The event brings thousands of people to Quidi Vidi Lake each year to watch the races, as well as enjoy live music, food vendors and carnival-style games.

