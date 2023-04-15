The Herder Memorial final is back in western Newfoundland, and these fans couldn't be happier

Deer Lake Red Wings fans of all ages are excited to see the team back in the Herder Memorial Trophy Final, including lifelong fan Ted Cross, left, and eight-year-old Isaiah Marsh. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Game 1 of the Herder Memorial Trophy final was a moment 15-years in the making for hockey fans in Deer Lake. It was standing room only at the Hodder Memorial Recreation Complex on Friday — one hour before the puck even dropped.

The Deer Lake Red Wings are battling the Southern Shore Breakers for the Herder trophy, the top prize in Newfoundland and Labrador senior hockey. The Breakers lead the series 2-0 after a hard-fought win on Saturday.

Fans from across Newfoundland piled into the Deer Lake arena to see the first-ever match-up between the two teams on Friday, the first Herder final action in the town since 2008.

"Years and years waiting for it to come back, and it's finally back here," Ted Cross of Deer Lake told CBC News on Friday.

Cross says he's watched the team since the beginning.

"This is what the community needs. This is super for the community. It brings a lot of people in. Yep, I'm very, very proud to see it," he said.

Fans of all ages were there to cheer on the boys in red. Isiah Marsh, 8, of Pasadena predicted the series will last six games before the Red Wings lift the trophy.

"It's really good, like, to see that they're winning a lot of games," Marsh said. "I really want them to win every game they play."

The Deer Lake Red Wings and Southern Shore Breakers are facing off for the Herder Memorial Trophy in 2023. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

A large contingent of Breakers fans made the trip across the island to show support for the defending Herder champions. The team defeated Clarenville last year after the West Coast Senior Hockey League didn't operate in 2022.

Joan Dalton travelled to Deer Lake from Harbour Main, but has ties to both teams. Her son, Raymond, is a Red Wing alumnus, and her grandchildren play for the Breakers.

"I have my Breakers sweaters on for my grandchildren, but I have to say, I have a real soft spot for the Red Wings," she said with a laugh.

Joan Dalton, left, and Kane Costello, 11, were among the two full sections of Southern Shore Breakers fans who made the trip to Deer Lake to cheer on the team. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"I'm happy that it's back [to] east against west because it's like the old Herder, it really means something. And the fans really love it, it's such a good time here at the Hodder. I was happy that it was still back at the old barn … I used to run back and forth with 'Come on! Lets go! Lets go!'. It's great."

Phyllis Lodge also has a familial connection to the Red Wings, and has been all-in on the team since the 1990s. She believes Deer Lake has the fire power to bring the Herder back to the west coast.

"It is the ultimate goal to beat the east," she said.

"If they got the heart, they can win."

Game 3 of the Herder final will take place on April 21 at the Ken Williams Southern Shore Arena in Mobile.