MusicNL awards handed out at 2021 gala in St. John's
MusicNL capped off its Music Celebration Week on Saturday night with its 2021 awards gala in St. John's.
Kelly McMichael, Quote the Raven, Ofra Harnoy and Maria Cherwick were the evening's big winners, taking home two awards each.
Among other notable honourees were The Flummies, an Indigenous band from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, who gave a foot-stomping performance before collecting the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Former CBC producer Glen Tilley also paid tribute to his longtime colleague and friend Fred Brokenshire, founder of Fred's Records, who passed away this year after a long battle with dementia.
Saturday's awards ceremony followed an industry awards night held Wednesday, during which awards for Industry Professional of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, among others, were handed out.
The latter award was shared between mainstays on the St. John's music scene for more than a decade: photographers Christopher Deacon and Alick Tsui.
Deacon said he was "overcome" upon learning he'd won the award.
"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We've done this purely [as a] hobby. We have no expectation of any reward."
Both Tsui and Deacon said they were inspired to document the city's live music scene after attending the George Street Festival — an experience Deacon called "very satisfying."
"I just got a rush from the crowds and the stage and the band was just open," he said.
Tsui, who's done "thousands of gigs" over the years, says he sees live music events as stories unfolding before the eyes of the audience.
"So I try to capture a story and try to frame it in a way that I can describe the story in picture form."
MusicNL award winners
See below for a complete list of 2021 MusicNL award winners.
Album of the Year: Sherman Downey - New Beautiful
Alternative Artist of the Year: Clare Follett
Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year: Maria Cherwick
Classical Artist of the Year: Ofra Harnoy
Country Artist of the Year: Carolina East
Electronic Artist of the Year: Virginia Fudge
Folk/Roots Group of the Year: Quote the Raven
Global Music Artist/ of the Year: Ofra Harnoy
Group of the Year: Quote the Raven
Indigenous Artist of the Year: Jason Benoit
Instrumental Artist of the Year: Duane Andrews
Jazz/Blues Artist of the Year: Ana Luisa Ramos
Music Video of the Year: Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy - Wise Woman (Director: Cecil Johnson)
Pop Artist of the Year: Rachel Cousins
Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Winnie Churchill
Rising Star of the Year: Matthew Hender
Rock Artist of the Year: Kelly McMichael
Side Musician of the Year: Maria Cherwick
Solo Artist of the Year: Kelly McMichael
Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year: Kellie Loder
Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year: Rum Rugged
Lifetime Achievement Award: The Flummies
Event of the Year: Spirit Song Festival
Graphic Artist of the Year: Krista Power
Industry Professional of the Year: Natasha Blackwood
Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith
Music Educator of the Year: Adam Baxter
Outstanding Company of the Year: First Light
Venue of the Year: The Ship Pub
Volunteer of the Year: Alick Tsui and Christopher Deacon
With files from Weekend AM