MusicNL awards handed out at 2021 gala in St. John's

Kelly McMichael took home the awards for Solo Artist of the Year, and Rock Artist of the Year on Saturday night. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

MusicNL capped off its Music Celebration Week on Saturday night with its 2021 awards gala in St. John's.

Kelly McMichael, Quote the Raven, Ofra Harnoy and Maria Cherwick were the evening's big winners, taking home two awards each.

Among other notable honourees were The Flummies, an Indigenous band from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, who gave a foot-stomping performance before collecting the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Former CBC producer Glen Tilley also paid tribute to his longtime colleague and friend Fred Brokenshire, founder of Fred's Records, who passed away this year after a long battle with dementia.

Saturday's awards ceremony followed an industry awards night held Wednesday, during which awards for Industry Professional of the Year and Volunteer of the Year, among others, were handed out.

The latter award was shared between mainstays on the St. John's music scene for more than a decade: photographers Christopher Deacon and Alick Tsui.

Deacon said he was "overcome" upon learning he'd won the award.

"It's a strange feeling," he said. "We've done this purely [as a] hobby. We have no expectation of any reward."

Both Tsui and Deacon said they were inspired to document the city's live music scene after attending the George Street Festival — an experience Deacon called "very satisfying."

Photographer Alick Tsui (pictured) shares the 2021 MusicNL award for Volunteer of the Year with fellow live-event photographer Christopher Deacon. (Alick Tsui)

"I just got a rush from the crowds and the stage and the band was just open," he said.

Tsui, who's done "thousands of gigs" over the years, says he sees live music events as stories unfolding before the eyes of the audience.

"So I try to capture a story and try to frame it in a way that I can describe the story in picture form."

MusicNL award winners

See below for a complete list of 2021 MusicNL award winners.

Album of the Year: Sherman Downey - New Beautiful

Alternative Artist of the Year: Clare Follett

Celtic/Traditional Artist of the Year: Maria Cherwick

Classical Artist of the Year: Ofra Harnoy

Country Artist of the Year: Carolina East

Electronic Artist of the Year: Virginia Fudge

Folk/Roots Group of the Year: Quote the Raven

Global Music Artist/ of the Year: Ofra Harnoy

Group of the Year: Quote the Raven

Indigenous Artist of the Year: Jason Benoit

Instrumental Artist of the Year: Duane Andrews

Jazz/Blues Artist of the Year: Ana Luisa Ramos

Music Video of the Year: Mallory Johnson and Twin Kennedy - Wise Woman (Director: Cecil Johnson)

Pop Artist of the Year: Rachel Cousins

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Winnie Churchill

Rising Star of the Year: Matthew Hender

Rock Artist of the Year: Kelly McMichael

Side Musician of the Year: Maria Cherwick

Solo Artist of the Year: Kelly McMichael

Ron Hynes Songwriter of the Year: Kellie Loder

Fans' Choice Entertainer of the Year: Rum Rugged

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Flummies

Event of the Year: Spirit Song Festival

Graphic Artist of the Year: Krista Power

Industry Professional of the Year: Natasha Blackwood

Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith

Music Educator of the Year: Adam Baxter

Outstanding Company of the Year: First Light

Venue of the Year: The Ship Pub

Volunteer of the Year: Alick Tsui and Christopher Deacon

