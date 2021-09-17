N.L. heads to the polls for 2021 federal election

Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador are heading to the polls on Monday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will head to the polls for the second time this year on Monday, this time to vote on who will serve as Canada's next government.

Heading into election day, Newfoundland and Labrador's seven federal ridings see representatives from four parties: The Conserative Party, the Liberal Party, the New Democratic Party, and the People's Party of Canada. There are no Green Party candidates running in the province.

Candidates have been busy over the shorter 35 day campaign, which began on Aug. 15. Many parties had candidates in place prior to the announcement.

The Conservatives, Liberals and NDP have candidates running in all seven ridings, while the People's Party of Canada is represented in six.

Information on where to vote in-person can be found online through Elections Canada or on the voter card received from Elections Canada. Polls will be open across the province from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Over the course of the campaign, several key issues have emerged including Canada's COVID-19 response, the country's finances, a transition to a green economy and reconciliation among others.

Similar to the province's provincial election in February, polling experts say a result may not be clear after polls close on Monday night.

This is due to the hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots that will be cast due to COVID-19 concerns surrounding voting in-person. As a result, Elections Canada has said local mail-in ballots will not be counted until Tuesday.

More than 1.2 million Canadians have requested a mail-in voting kit, according to Elections Canada.

CBC News will have comprehensive coverage with real-time results, big election night news and analysis on how the vote is unfolding.