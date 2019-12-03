No tax increases, crossing guards, and a roundabout: Highlights from the town of Paradise's 2020 budget
The town of Paradise has released its 2020 budget, which includes no tax increases, the hiring of crossing guards and design work for a roundabout.
Deputy Mayor says budget will be met without borrowing funds
According to Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Laurie, all of the initiatives in the budget will be implemented without borrowing money.
"While there may be a time when we need to borrow, our current fiscal needs are met within our current revenue sources," she told council on Tuesday evening.
The budget declared that the residential and commercial mil rates would remain at 7.2 and 11.5, and that there would be no change to the residential water and sewer rates. It also highlighted several key upcoming initiatives.
- Design work for a roundabout at Kenmount Road and McNamara Drive
- Improvements to the intersection of St. Thomas Line and Paradise Road
- A partnership with the Aquarena to "offer time slots exclusive to Paradise residents"
- Hiring crossing guards for four elementary schools
- Allocating $400,000 to the Infrastructure Reserve Fund
- Purchasing a property at 3 St. Thomas Line for $430,000
The budget also announced the move from a per unit rate to a mil rate structure for commercial water and sewer, with the mil rate being 1.0 on 2020.