Santa Claus is coming to town — for the downtown St. John's Christmas parade

The big man himself, Santa Claus, at the downtown St. John's parade in 2018. (Submitted by Jessica Garzon)

Santa Claus will be making a visit to St. John's Sunday for the annual downtown Christmas parade.

Downtown St. John's, the group behind the organization of the parade, says tens of thousands of spectators are expected, along with about 100 parade entries and 5,000 participants.

Those attending the parade are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Community Food Sharing Association, and children can bring their letters for Santa.

The parade will begin at noon from the Fort William Building on Factory Lane and will proceed west on Duckworth Street, down Prescott Street and west along Water Street, ending at Springdale Street.

There will be a number of road closures in the downtown between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, as well as limited parking around the parade route.

A free Metrobus shuttle will start at 10 a.m., running from Confederation Building to Bannerman Road and from the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Building on Canada Drive to Mile One Centre, with returning shuttles beginning immediately following the parade.

The parade route will also feature a sensory friendly zone set up by the Autism Society along Water Street, between Adelaide and Queen Streets.

