Deaf student representation, possible school closures discussed at NLESD meeting
Protesters held up 'deaf children matter' signs during the board's AGM this weekend
Two main issues came out of the annual general meeting for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District: representation for deaf and hard of hearing students, and possible school closures.
As the NLESD board of trustees covered off the high points of last year, a handful of people supporting the deaf community sat in the designated public viewing area and held up signs reading, "Deaf children matter."
The group feels the school board discriminates against deaf students by not having enough American Sign Language (ASL) resources in schools.
People protesting at the AGM on Saturday want to be on the NLESD committee reviewing the issue.
"We feel we are key stakeholders as parents of a deaf child," said Todd Churchill, whose son Carter is in the third grade.
The Churchill family filed a human rights complaint against the district in 2017 and is taking the matter to a human rights hearing — a process Churchill says might not end until Carter is in junior high or high school.
The board struck a steering committee earlier this month to investigate ways to better serve deaf and hard of hearing students.
Steering committee
"As you can imagine up to this point now, we have significant trust issues with the system," Churchill said.
"We were very trusting in kindergarten, and we found that trust was misplaced because the English School District and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development did not have our child's best interest at heart. We definitely do, and we want to be a member of that committee to make sure his rights are protected."
CEO Tony Stack said the school board's committee looking into the issue is made of representatives from different deaf and hard of hearing organizations, adding that community stakeholders would be consulted as part of the process.
"I can't speak to the human rights case. Obviously, that's a legal matter," Stack said.
"But I will say that we are gaining knowledge about the issue of deaf and hard of hearing children and it behooves us to closely examine what we're doing and see if we can do things better."
Possible school closures
At the meeting Saturday, the board also decided to start looking at five different school systems for what it calls possible efficiencies.
The board will be reviewing the "family of schools" in the Marystown, Stephenville, Pilley's Island, Carmanville and Glovertown areas.
By that, the district means it will be looking at groupings of nearby schools to determine if things could be shifted around to save money.
"We identify systems and our staff then go by and see if this is the best configuration that we can do — the best possible delivery of programming for our students with the resources that we're applying to it," said board chair Goronwy Price.
Price said the school board needs to look at the student populations of the schools under review, and figure out of it's possible to relocate them.
"We have to go through the review process in order to determine whether those schools need to be adjusted or not."
Stack said that could mean a few different things: catchment areas, or school zone boundaries, could change; the grades offered at schools could be adjusted to accommodate more students; or, "it could potentially mean that one or more schools might close."
Over the coming months, staff will be looking to see if there's a financial case to make changes.
"We don't have any conclusions formed," said Stack.
Any possible changes would be brought forward for public consultation and discussion, Stack said, and any vote on potential changes would happen in March.
Here are the school families being reviewed, and their enrolment numbers, according to the NLESD:
Marystown area
- Donald C Jamieson Academy
- Population: 296
- Sacred Heart Academy
- Population: 426
- Pearce Junior High
- Population: 218
- Marystown Central High
- Population: 359
Stephenville area
- St. Thomas Aquinas
- Population: 78
- Stephenville Primary
- Population: 346
- Stephenville Elementary
- Population: 190
- Stephenville Middle School
- Population: 291
- Stephenville High
- Population: 400
- Pathfinder Learning Centre
- Population: 23
Pilley's Island area
- Brian Peckford Primary
- Population: 30
- Green Bay South Academy
- Population: 90
- Dorset Collegiate
- Population: 126
Glovertown area
- Charlottetown Primary
- Population: 4
- Glovertown Academy
- Population: 323
Carmanville area
- Sandstone Academy:
- Population: 16
- Phoenix Academy
- Population: 196
- Gill Memorial Academy
- Population: 119
