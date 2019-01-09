What's the N.L. 2018 Word of the Year?

Merb'ys? That's so 2017.

(The word, that is. The bearded men were back at it with another calendar, raising money for a good cause.)

Merb'ys, you may recall, was crowned 2017's Newfoundland and Labrador Word of the Year.

Now, the St. John's Morning Show is on the hunt for what will be the winner of 2018.

"It'd be great if it was particular to Newfoundland and Labrador," said Paul De Decker, a professor of linguistics at Memorial University in St. John's.

"Cultural relevance is always something that we have to take into account and we have a lot of things going on here, so I don't think it's going to be any problem coming up with a word."

They made such a splash, Merb'ys was named the 2017 N.L. Word of the Year. (Photo credit: Ritche Perez)

Some suggestions

De Decker has some of his own suggestions that should be in contention.

"They've been around for a while, but there seem to be more food trucks on the sides of roads in 2018 than in previous years," he said.

"Food truck — two words, but we're going to count it as an option."

Sticking with the food and drink scene, De Decker said growler is another one on his list of contenders and one of his favourites. A popular draft beer container, it's also the name of the ECHL team based in St. John's.

Weed word

Cannabis was legalized in October — a milestone of sorts — but did it also end up creating a new word?

Krissy Holmes, co-host of the St. John's Morning Show, is pitching "cannasseur," a portmanteau of cannabis and connoisseur.

Ian Power says he is a 'cannasseur, not a stupid stoner.' (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Ian Power gets the credit for using (creating?) the word when he was interviewed by CBC, in the minutes after weed was legalized as of 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 17.

"I like to call myself a cannasseur ... I'm a cannasseur, not a stupid stoner," said Power, who was among the first people to purchase cannabis legally.

De Decker said it could be a winner.

"Now that cannabis is legal in Canada, we'll probably find new words being added to that lexicon. There's a new culture that's being created [with] the legalization of marijuana, so we're going to expect new words coming into that as well," he said.

What's old is new again?

But don't discount old favourites, De Decker said.

Boondoggle could bounce back.

The word was used by Stan Marshall in 2016 to describe Muskrat Falls, but the megaproject is back on the front burner, garnering lots of heat at the inquiry over the last several months.

"Not a new word, but it certainly came into currency again," De Decker said.

"You just say boondoggle, you're talking about Muskrat Falls ... here's a good word that's current, it's given new life, new meaning, and everyone's aware of what it refers to."

Wordsmiths, we want you!

The winning word will be announced Friday on the St. John's Morning Show.