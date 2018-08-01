The Royal St. John's Regatta is a go and we'll take you there

The pistols will fire today at Quidi Vidi Lake — the Royal St. John's Regatta is going ahead.

This is the 200th anniversary of the Regatta, and two teams are vying to break the record on Quidi Vidi Lake.

The St. John's Morning Show broadcasts live from the 200th anniversary of the Royal St. John's Regatta, beginning at 6:15 and running until 9 a.m. 0:00

The Outer Cove men's crew has 39 championships between the seven crew members, and their 8:59.70 finish time — which added another championship to their tally — was only the fifth time in Regatta history that a men's team has cracked nine minutes.

The Regatta record they're trying to beat this year is 8:51.32, set in 2007.

Unofficially, the M5 women's crew already beat the women's Regatta record time of 4:56:70, set in 2003. Last Tuesday, they went for the record in a non-Regatta run.

But today, they're going for the official record and a spot in the Regatta record books.

Like the Outer Cove men, the M5 women are the reigning champs.

The Outer Cove men are on the pond at 7 a.m. for their first race, and the M5 women first race at 7:40 a.m.

If the teams make it to the finals, they will race again for the championship rings in the evening.

Eat the Pond

But if the races aren't your thing, staying on shore is always a time.

Zach Goudie will be eating his way around the lake, sampling all the hot dogs, samosas and churros on offer at the Regatta food stalls and food trucks.

We'll be bringing you all the snacks, the games of chance and the white-knuckle races live all day on YouTube, our website and on Facebook.

Want to know what the crowds look like at Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's for the Royal St. John's Regatta? Here's an all-day cam 0:00

The St. John's Morning Show will be live from the pond and broadcast on Facebook and YouTube, and Cec and the Crosstalk gang will be asking for your Regatta stories from the shores of Quidi Vidi Lake.

And we'll be posting all the best pictures all day to our @cbcnl Instagram account.

Follow along and shows us your best lakeside photos using #cbcnl on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

