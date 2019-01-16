Child calls 911 over 200 times on inactive cellphone

A child used an inactive cellphone to call 911 more than 200 times over the past month, according to a release sent by Bay Roberts RCMP on Wednesday.

The unwanted calls from the chatty child are prompting police to remind parents that inactive cellphones are still equipped to call 911 in an emergency.

Even a phone without a plan or pay-as-you-go minutes attached to it can still dial 911, RCMP said.

Calls from curious kids can "take away precious time from someone who may really need it," police said.

If parents want to let their kids play with old cellphones, police are asking they remove the phone's batteries or lock it.



