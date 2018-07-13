Hydroplaning suspected in head-on crash that killed seniors near Clarenville

Two people in their 70s were killed in a two-car crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 230 near Clarenville, say RCMP.

A man, 75, and a woman, 72, were pronounced dead at the scene of the head-on collision, according to a police media statement issued Friday.

Two others were injured and taken to the GB Cross Memorial Hospital. Police did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

A child, who was uninjured, also went to hospital, but for observation.

The RCMP said hydroplaning is believed to be a "major contributing factor" to the crash.

Around 3 p.m., the RCMP advised that the the road near George's Brook-Milton turn off was closed due to a motor vehicle accident, and was expected to be closed for up to two hours.

Collision analysts attended the scene along with Fewer's Ambulance Service, Clarenville Fire Department and Lethbridge Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of the people involved in the crash are not being released, say police.

The RCMP is asking drivers to slow down in heavy rain and watch for water buildup on the highway.