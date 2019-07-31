2nd body recovered after Rigolet boating tragedy

Employees of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans leave the wharf in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday night aboard a fisheries patrol vessel. Christa-Lee Cole of the Canadian Coast Guard says they volunteered to join the search. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

Two people died after a boat capsized about 40 kilometres from Rigolet on the north coast of Labrador.

One body was found at the scene after the incident on Tuesday evening. As of 5:15 a.m Wednesday, a second body was recovered and all search efforts had ceased, said Christa-Lee Cole, a search and rescue coordinator with the Canadian Coast Guard in St. John's.

Two children were also aboard the vessel and were found sitting on the capsized boat wearing life jackets, Cole said.

"Obviously it was not a happy ending for everyone, but it could have been so much worse," she told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning, audibly emotional.

The children were taken to a nearby cabin and left with family members.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a call from the RCMP came in to the Canadian Armed Forces Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax about a small vessel taking on water near West Pompey Island and Long Point in Groswater Bay, said a statement from a JRCC spokesperson.

Two search and rescue boats were tasked to the area.

Officials say the boat overturned about 40 kilometres from Rigolet, on Labrador's north coast.

Cole said by early Wednesday, there were also ships from the Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada — whose teams volunteered to help out.

A Griffon helicopter from 5 Wing Goose Bay, a Cormorant helicopter from Canadian Forces Base in Gander and a Hercules plane from the CFB Greenwood, in Nova Scotia, searched the area from above.

"I would like to recognize the excellent work done by the ground [search and rescue team] in Rigolet, as well," she said.

Cole said it was an emotional operation for everyone involved.

