2 Canadian Armed Forces members test positive for COVID-19 after stop in Goose Bay

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces aboard a flight that stopped in Happy-Valley Goose Bay have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, some personnel working on the base are now in self-isolation.

The flight stopped overnight at 5 Wing Goose Bay on August 24. According to a statement from the Forces, all aircrew and passengers were transported to accommodations on the base and were isolated from the rest of the base and the community.

The two members were aboard an aircraft bringing 35 Canadian Air Force personnel back to Canada as part of Operation Impact, which deploys up to 850 Canadians in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait.

Those who have tested positive for the virus are currently in isolation in Trenton, Ont. All passengers and cabin crew have returned to Canada and have been tested for COVID-19. Those who tested negative are either isolating on the Trenton base or at their homes.

The statement said personnel from 5 Wing, such as bus drivers and those delivering meals, followed public health protocols, wore masks and kept their physical distance from the members on the flight.



The accommodations were properly sanitized after the aircrew and passengers left, according to the statement. They say the risk of exposure at 5 Wing is low, though they say there is some risk for deployed personnel.

The base has been in contact with Public Health, and contact tracing has begun. Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper said he became aware of the news on Friday and reported it to public health officials.

"Each time this occurs, the contact tracing occurs immediately," Trimper said. "The Wing has immediately implemented those procedures. They've been prepared for this for several months, and that assurance was provided to provincial health authorities yesterday."

The news comes on the same day Newfoundland and Labrador reported it's first new case of COVID-19 in over two weeks.