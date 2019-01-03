2 crashes cause major traffic delays in 2 directions near Gander

Drivers on the way into and out of Gander were significantly delayed by two separate motor vehicle collisions Thursday, both of which involved a pickup truck and two other vehicles.

The RCMP says the first collision occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Gander, near Square Pond, at about 12:45 p.m.

A pickup truck and two vehicles collided, and traffic was slowed in both directions as emergency crews responded. The pickup was removed on a flatbed truck.

An ambulance attended the scene, treating some people involved in the collision who received minor injuries.

Police said at least two of the occupants were taken to hospital to be evaluated, yet they are not believed to have serious injuries.

At the same time, there was a tractor trailer off the highway in the area. A spokesperson for the RCMP said it went off the road Wednesday and had not yet been removed because of the road conditions at the time.

Opposite direction, same kinds of vehicles

One hour after that collision, three vehicles collided about five kilometres west of Gander, just before Transmitter Hill.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m., and once again involved a pickup truck and two other vehicles.

Police said no ambulance was required at that accident as there were no reported injuries.

The RCMP said both scenes were cleared by about 4 p.m.

In a third traffic incident, two vehicles went off the TCH west of Lewisporte Junction close to noon.

Police said an ambulance came across the vehicles and there were no injuries.

Road conditions were reportedly fair with good visibility at the time.

