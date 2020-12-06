1946 St. John's city plan reveals different ideas for a 'modern' capital city

St. John's harbour is seen from Cabot Street, in the City of St. John's land-use plan of 1946. (City of St. John's)

The layout of St. John's has always had its special charms, from the winding narrow hills of downtown to the small-town feel of the east end. But if the City of St. John's had taken the advice of one expert in the 1940s, the capital would look different today.

The city's 1946 land-use plan was created by John Bland, a prominent architect of the 1940s. According to the city's website, Bland's task was to look forward following the end of the Second World War, help modernize St. John's and solve housing problems in the city.

Seventy-four years after its creation, the plan came into the hands of Tyler Stapleton, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Historic Trust. He said Bland's plan paints a interesting picture of the city, with shades coming through even today.

"He kind of lays out the ground rules, really," Stapleton told CBC Radio's Weekend AM recently. "He states that the harbour is the focus of St. John's, as it was at the time, the work and the ships coming in.… He also mentions the city is geographically restricted, which seems quite obvious, [as] there wasn't a whole of room to grow outwards.

"He does mention the streets are narrow," he added. "A lot of streets were awkward, maybe even impossible for cars.… He also mentions east-end housing, which we think looks really beautiful today. He mentions that maybe it's no longer fashionable."

Newfoundland and Labrador Historic Trust president Tyler Stapleton says elements of the 1946 city plan can be seen in St. John's today. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The plan also recommends improving the city's transit system and removing the national war memorial from downtown St. John's to create a diagonal road between Water Street and Duckworth Street.

This is architect John Bland's plan for a Rawlins Cross traffic circle. A roundabout would be created in the area over 70 years later. (City of St. John's)

Bland even speaks of improving traffic flow on Rawlins Cross, pitching an idea the city would put into motion over 70 years later.

"He recommended — and keep in mind this is way back in 1946 — he wanted to create a roundabout in Rawlins Cross to improve traffic flow, and also to widen the streets," he said. "But the roundabout that he had in mind didn't quite look like the one we had last year.

"He envisioned closing a portion of what you would call the end of Monkstown Road before it turns into Prescott Street, to create a much larger circle that almost stretches a bit toward the Basilica."

'The central slum'

According to Stapleton, Bland divided the city into three areas. Two of them were the east end, defined as anything east of the Anglican Cathedral, and the west end, known as anything west of Springdale Street.

The west end was more industrial, with the east end serving as a residential area.

"In all of these areas there was a scattering of businesses and commercial areas.… At the time there was no such thing as zoning," he said. "If you wanted to put something here, you could put it there. And if it worked, it worked.… The city was very much kind of meshed together in that way, and his ideas are to separate it."

This is housing in the 'central slum' area of St. John's in 1946. According to the report, these are 'probably examples of the hasty construction after the fire of 1892. These houses seldom have any sanitary conveniences.' (City of St. John's)

The third area was known as the "central slum," the land between the east and west ends. In the plan, Bland calls the land "the area of juvenile delinquency, crime and sickness."

Stapleton said Bland noted the area was full of lower quality housing and recommended the city move people out of the city's core to help breathe new life into the space.

"If it didn't start it, it definitely influenced them to create the Churchill Park area today," he said. The central slum area today is the Delta [Hotel] parking lot, the Cabot building, Mile One and City Hall. That's quite a big impact this report had on the city that we can still see today."

Weekend AM 34:34 A waste free Christmas tree, mummering in Ireland, and a retro-future St. John's Michael Fortune and Aileen Lambert tell us about mummering traditions in county Wexford, Ireland; Samantha Tobin creates a waste free Christmas tree, and we take a look at a 1946 St. John's city plan. 34:34