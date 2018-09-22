Skip to Main Content
17-year-old arrested for car theft, also a suspect in 6 other investigations
The youth faces a number of charges, including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fraud, breach of recognizance and theft.
The RNC says a 17-year-old youth will appear in court Saturday, to answer to several charges that include theft and fraud. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in St. John's arrested a 17-year-old driver Friday for theft of a stolen vehicle.

Police were called out at 2 p.m. to investigate a vehicle theft complaint. The RNC said the vehicle was located, and the youth was also the "suspect in six other investigations in recent weeks."

The youth faces several charges, including possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fraud, breach of recognizance and theft.

Police said the driver was being held in custody for a court appearance Saturday.

