17-year-old loses car, licence for allegedly speeding through Bay Roberts
Police say he was speeding with another vehicle, but that driver got away
A 17-year-old male lost his car and his brand new licence after a police officer caught him speeding with another vehicle through a residential zone in Bay Roberts, according to the town's RCMP detachment.
The two cars were seen tearing through a residential stretch of Route 70, going well above the posted 50 km/h speed limit, according to a release sent Monday afternoon by the RCMP.
The officer was unable to get a radar reading to clock the exact speed of the cars.
Police said the officer caught up with one of the cars and pulled it over. A newly-licensed 17-year-old male was behind the wheel and police impounded his vehicle and suspended his licence.
He was released into the custody of a parent and as of Monday afternoon, no charges had been laid.
The other vehicle got away, but police said they have identified the driver and are investigating the incident.