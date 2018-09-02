17-year-old driver arrested and charged with vehicle theft, hit & run

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in St. John's Saturday for vehicle theft and a hit and run collision.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the city's downtown area at 3 p.m. on the theft report, and while investigating, a call came in that the stolen vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision on Campbell Avenue.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division in the area apprehended the girl and made the arrest.

Police said the teen was brought into custody where she's scheduled for a court appearance on Sunday. The girl will answer to charges of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and breach of a court order.

The RNC said there was also an outstanding arrest warrant for the accused.

