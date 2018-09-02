Skip to Main Content
17-year-old driver arrested and charged with vehicle theft, hit & run

Police were called to the downtown area of St. John's Saturday afternoon, when they received reports of a vehicle theft and a hit and run collision.

The RNC arrested and charged a 17-year-old girl in St. John's Saturday afternoon. (CBC)

A 17-year-old girl was arrested in St. John's Saturday for vehicle theft and a hit and run collision.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the city's downtown area at 3 p.m. on the theft report, and while investigating, a call came in that the stolen vehicle was involved in a hit and run collision on Campbell Avenue.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division in the area apprehended the girl and made the arrest.

Police said the teen was brought into custody where she's scheduled for a court appearance on Sunday. The girl will answer to charges of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and breach of a court order.

The RNC said there was also an outstanding arrest warrant for the accused.

