Boy, 14, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Mount Pearl death

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have charged a 14-year-old boy with second-degree murder in relation to the death last week of a Mount Pearl woman.

Late Tuesday morning, the RNC announced the teenager was in custody following an arrest overnight. News of the arrest comes a day after the police said the death of a 65-year-old woman on Smallwood Drive was a homicide.

Police were initially called to the woman's Mount Pearl home around 4:15 p.m. NT on Thursday, when they found the woman's body.

At Tuesday's news conference announcing the arrest, police said the teenager and the homicide victim were known to each other but would not elaborate on the connection. Police have also not said how the woman was killed.

The police are looking for a blue plastic recycling bag that they believe was discarded on Smallwood Drive or the surrounding area, including Park Avenue, on Thursday. The RNC are asking residents to check their properties, including garbage bins, and to contact police if they find anything suspicious.

Police are also looking for security and dashcam video from the same area on Thursday.

