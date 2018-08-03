$135K up for grabs at Chase the Ace fundraiser in Mount Pearl

For 41 weeks, the ace of spades has remained elusive in Mount Pearl.

But on Friday night, hundreds were lining up for their chance to take home an estimated $135,000 Chase the Ace jackpot, with only 11 cards left in the deck.

"I hope to win the whole thing and then go wild spending it!" said Ellie Crane, who lives in Houston, Texas and was visiting her sister Glenis Coady in Mount Pearl.

People line up to buy Chase the Ace tickets on Friday in Mount Pearl (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The fundraiser benefits the Mount Pearl Sports Alliance and 11 minor sports organizations in the town have signed up to be part of the draw, which has already raised more than $300,000 for the organization.

On Friday, organizers were expecting their biggest crowd to date, going as far as setting up a satellite location at Sobeys on Old Placentia Road to verify ticket winners and manage the expected influx of people.

"Last week was pretty big but now we got the people coming from out of town, so it's definitely going to be bigger," said Meghan Rubia, the event coordinator for Chase the Ace.

Meghan Rubia, the events coordinator for the Mount Pearl Sports Alliance, says that she expects this week's Chase the Ace draw to be the biggest one yet. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The 50/50 draw will take place at 8:15 p.m. Friday, while the Chase the Ace draw will be done at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the Mount Pearl Soccer Club House off Smallwood Drive until 8:00 p.m.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador