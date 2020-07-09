Longest-serving firefighter in St. John's reflects on department's 125-year history

With nearly 40 years punched in the line of duty, Capt. Paddy Power has seen just about everything.

As the flags unfurled Wednesday at fire halls around St. John's to mark the 125th anniversary of the St. John's Regional Fire Department, Power was thinking about his friends over the years.

"All I can think of is the people who have gone before me," Power said.

"And if I can instill one thing in the younger firefighters who are there … it's don't forget. History is to be remembered. And your experiences [are] to be remembered and bring them into play every single day."

As the longest-serving current firefighter with the city, Power is somewhat of an institution within the department, and he imparts his experiences to those around him. The length of his career also gives him the benefit of historical context.

When he started, there were still rank-and-file firefighters and officers who were veterans of the Korean War and the Second World War. He said they would talk about how a massive fire displaced their parents and grandparents years before.

Flags went up at Central Fire Station in St. John's on Wednesday to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the city's professional fire service. (SJRFD/Facebook)

Big blazes

What is now known as the St. John's Regional Fire Department was born of necessity after the Great Fire of 1892 razed the majority of the city on July 8. Three years later, to the day, the first professionally staffed fire station opened in St. John's.

St. John's has been cursed with massive fires every 50 years or so, dating back to when most of the city burned in 1846. The 1892 fire was followed by the horrendous 1942 fire at the Knights of Columbus hostel on Harvey Road, which claimed 99 lives.

The Harvey Road fire of 1992 brought millions of dollars in destruction to St. John's, but could have been far worse. (CBC)

Power was on hand 50 years later, when Harvey Road burned again in 1992.

"Shifts didn't stop. We had to pull every trick out of the book we had," he said.

Before the fire was brought under control, the department considered knocking down rowhouses on Long's Hill to prevent it from spreading further.

In Power's time, the department has become regionalized, and now serves Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South.

That wasn't a big deal for the firefighters on staff, he said, since they were accustomed to assisting local departments all over the Avalon Peninsula.

The 125 years has seen plenty of sacrifices by firefighters putting their bodies on the line, and Power has had plenty of close calls during his decades of duty. He can laugh now when asked about the most serious of them.

"I've been blown out in the street through backdraft. I've fallen out of a helicopter. I've fallen off a roof," he said. Power also spent several days in an intensive care unit being treated for smoke inhalation.

The original Central Fire Hall is pictured here from 1901. (SJRFD/Facebook)

Through it all, he's had a team by his side. When reflecting on the legacy of the fire department, Power said the family aspect is top of mind.

"One thing that firefighters are, is never alone," he said.

"And that runs a chill down my spine. Because I have two families. I have one that lives in Logy Bay and one that lives in the St. John's Regional Fire Department."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador