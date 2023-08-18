Swimmers prepping to cross the Tickle to Bell Island, raising money for mental health

The fundraiser is a big help for the Canadian Mental Health Association Newfoundland and Labrador.

It's long, it's cold, it's tiring but for 11 years now swimmers have pushed themselves to cross the Tickle from Portugal Cove-St. Philip's to Bell Island in the name of mental health.

This year will see at least 16 brave souls wetsuit up and swim the five-kilometre route usually reserved for ferries.

"I just think it's important to raise awareness for mental health," said participant Courtney Bartlett this week.

"We've seen in the last few years with COVID how many people are struggling."

The expectation is that each swimmer raises $1,000 during the Tickle Swim, which goes to the Canadian Mental Health Association Newfoundland and Labrador — money that is warmly received by the group.

"It's a big deal," said the association's board chair, Sean Kennedy.

"All of those funds are going to go toward our programming, which helps us reach more communities geographically and demographically."

The 11th Tickle Swim will be Courtney Bartlett's first time participating but the experienced pond swimmer is excited for the challenge. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

For anyone who has done it, it's a daunting task.

The swimmers aren't alone; each one has a support kayak following them for safety and carrying water and snacks.

The event has a boat with medical professionals aboard in case something happens.

"This event is extremely important," Kennedy said.

"It's all built around tackling the gap that exists in stigma between physical health and mental health."

The swim is scheduled for Aug. 26. Organizers have a backup date in September in case the weather doesn't co-operate.