11th annual Tickle Swim fundraising exceeds $42K for mental health

A dozen swimmers and kayakers were at Portugal Cove-St. Philip's to raise money for CMHA-NL. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

A dozen people took the cold plunge into the Atlantic Ocean to make the 5k journey to Bell Island to raise more than $42,000 for Canadian Mental Health Association of NL.

It was the 11th annual Tickle Swim, a fundraising initiative for the organization. The swimmers took off at 7 a.m. at Swimmers Beach, next to the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's ferry terminal and spent the next few hours heading for Bell Island.

Before the swim, Dan Nelles was pulling on his wetsuit and rubbing body glide anti-chafe balm around his neck, explaining it cuts down on chaffing from his suit.

He's from Ontario and was planning a Newfoundland and Labrador vacation when he heard about the Tickle Swim three days ago on CBC News and decided to sign up.

"Normally I would swim in Lake Huron. It's in my backyard," Nelles told CBC News.

Dan Nelles of Ontario was on his way to a vacation in Newfoundland and Labrador when he heard about the Tickle Swim and decided to join. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

The swimming conditions in Newfoundland and Labrador are very different from back home, he added.

"I don't have to worry about sharks or dolphins or jellyfish back home, so that's all new to me," he said. "But, you know, I'm looking at pickerel or salmon or whatever, swimming beneath me. And even if it's just sandbars, I'm happy with that. It's just a beautiful sight."

Nelles said the Tickle Swim is for a great cause and he arranged to take part as he was driving to the province. As an avid swimmer, he'd already planned to swim when he got here, so he had his equipment with him.

"I find it meditative for myself. And I'm in no happier place than looking in the water when I'm swimming," said Nelles.

Support for mental health

The swimmers were accompanied by support kayaks, who carried supplies they might need, like food.

Courtney Bartlett, one of the swimmers who also sits on CMHA-NL's committee, said she's been training over the past few months for the Tickle Swim.

This is Courtney Bartlett's first year taking part in the Tickle Swim and she's been training for months in ponds to be ready. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

"I've been doing most of my swimming in a pond and you know, trying to get at least a few times a week, spending a couple hours in the pond. Getting out in open water is absolutely crucial for attempting to do something like this," she said.

Bartlett said she's been thinking about the challenges she'll face on the water, including marine life.

"The ocean adds a different element because you do have the cold, the depth, the aquatic life."

For safety, each swimmer is accompanied by a support kayak. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

"We have lots of things in place for safety… Every person has a kayaker. We have three or four safety boats going around us. There's a bunch of us swimmers so we're all going to stick together."

Bartlett was also advised to wear socks and gloves, and said the support kayakers will have vinegar for anyone who gets stung by a jellyfish.

Board chair Sean Kennedy called the Tickle Swim one of the organization's most exciting ways to raise funds as well as awareness of mental health stigma.

He said there's a connection between the support people need in their mental health journeys and the support kayakers for the swimmers.

Sean Kennedy is the board chair of CMHA-NL. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

"The real problem with stigma is it prevents people from getting help, in direct comparison to physical health. So to be able to take on that physical challenge, provide a reference of support while it's taking place, is a direct correlation."

Kennedy said the money raised will go to the organization's education and training programs.

