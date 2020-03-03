At 103, Victor Baker just won't act this age

He sings, he dances, he writes and he jokes — and at 103 years old Victor Baker refuses to act his age.

With a few songs and a few dances, Baker celebrated his birthday in Lewisporte's Pleasantview Manor on Tuesday afternoon.

He entertained his fellow residents with performances of Amazing Grace and Where We'll Never Grow Old, and a few good-spirited jabs at his well-wishers. He topped it off with a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

"What you saw there today is Victor," said his cousin Linda Baker Roberts. "A tremendous sense of humour and wit, and he's just a delight."

"I think he's 103 but in his mind he's still about 45."

Happy Birthday, Victor Baker! Mr. Baker turns 103 today in Lewisporte. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZsN6A096db">pic.twitter.com/ZsN6A096db</a> —@GarrettBarry

Baker's sense of humour shines in conversation, where he's just about always laughing.

He said he's so fragile now, he could fall over a pencil mark. Baker said there's no "secret" to his longevity, just good care of his diet.

"I don't eat a lot of food. People eats too much food. They're not doing anything and they're eating the same as if they were all working hard," he said. "My body don't require much. I can't eat much, and then I got no teeth. I can't chew!"

Victor Baker poses for a photo inside his room at the Pleasantview Manor senior home in Lewisporte. Baker turned 103 on March 3. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Baker said he spends lots of his time resting — his friends and caretakers, on the other hand, say he shows no signs of slowing down.

"He's a very amazing man, obviously, and he's full of energy," Baker Roberts said.

"Since he moved into Pleasantview Manor, I said 'Victor, getting any girlfriends?' He said 'Arthur, my son, I got to beat them off with a broom,'" said retired Rev. Arthur Elliott jokingly.

Victor Baker keeps a portrait of his son, Maxwell, in his room at Pleasantview Manor in Lewisporte. Maxwell died from AIDS-related causes when he was 45. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Baker grew up in Badger, where his father worked as a cook in the lumber camps. He later moved to Botwood, and spent most of his life there — later, working with his brothers in retail and wholesale stores.

He married Mary Baker, and they had one son: Maxwell Baker, who worked with the federal government in British Columbia.

Maxwell Baker died at 45. He had been diagnosed with AIDS. Victor said his son left home too early.

"That's it, they thinks they knows everything," he said with a smile. "They don't listen to nobody."

Victor Baker waves towards the camera during a horse-drawn carriage ride in Lewisporte. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Perhaps that's why Victor Baker's advice to the young people of today is to listen to your parents.

"It's good advice, usually. They don't believe it, but it is," he said.

He's seen a lot in his 103 years — he predates Newfoundland and Labrador's confederation with Canada, and he predates Canada's adoption of income taxes. And he's skeptical of some parts of modern life.

"Everything is so fast today, people are not satisfied with anything," he said. "Young people get into stuff, they shouldn't be into, at too early an age and it ruins some of their lives."

But, for his own journey, he says he's nothing but thankful.

"I got to thank God for giving me such good health at 103."

