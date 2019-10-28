A lot can change in 100 years — but this Deer Lake barbershop hasn't

Sandy Caines has been holding court at the Hair Shack since 1987. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The low and constant hum of the clippers. Hairdryers blowing — but not so loud as to interrupt conversation. A laugh, and a snip of the scissors. The radio playing in the background.

In many ways, the Hair Shack is like any other barber and hair-styling shop, but the role it plays in Deer's Lake history spans well beyond its four log walls.

The Hair Shack is about 100 years old this year. Its exact age isn't clear, because business records don't go back that far.

When the shop opened, Deer Lake was a company town devoted to logging, and the Hair Shack was next to the train station.

Now, the shop is in for a big change: owner Sandy Caines is going into semi-retirement and handing the business over to his son-in-law.

Caines is well-known Deer Lake and has been holding court at the shop since 1987.



"Ninety per cent of it is people skills," Caines said. "You your cut hair and you just do it automatically. It's just trying to keep the conversation going, I find, the hardest part. Most people are easy but some people you got to work to keep the conversation going."

That conversation has been churning for about a century, as an entire community has grown up around the shop.

From the early days of the Deer Lake Power Company, to the evolution of the town as a service centre and transportation hub, those log walls have heard it all.

Early days

Although not backed up by official documents, Frank Cantwell was said to be the first barber — if not, first owner — of the shop. He left his Cape Spear home in his teens and travelled west with his new barbering certificate in tow.

Later, Cantwell would become a lighthouse keeper in Cape Spear.

His son, Gerald Cantwell, said Frank didn't talk much about his time in Deer Lake.

Frank Cantwell was said to be the first barber at the Hair Shack. In later years, he was a lighthouse keeper in Cape Spear. (Submitted)

"Father never brought up the past. He always looked forward to the future," he said. "But it's touching to know that's where … father started his working life."

This is not to say Gerald Cantwell and his siblings weren't aware of his dad's skills as a barber. His father gave him his first hair style, which he maintains to this day.

He also said there were some life lessons learned when he and his brothers sat in the chair for a cut.

"I think that's how he got even with us," he said.

"There was no such thing as electric clippers and he'd be cutting your hair with a hand clippers and then he'd stop and pull the clippers away — so that would certainly wake you up."

In the fall of 1970, the family took a trip to Deer Lake. It was a homecoming of sorts for his dad, Cantwell said, and touching to see how the community responded.

Gerald Cantwell could only dream of electric clippers like these when he was a boy and his father cut his hair. (Troy Turner/CBC)

"He was treated like royalty when he went back. I just couldn't believe it. People came out of the woodwork."

Four months after he returned home from that trip, Frank Cantwell died.

The second owner of barbershop was Dennis Byrne, who also left for a career in lighthouse keeping, said Sandy Caines.

Byrne sold the shop to Caines's father, Harvey Caines.

Then, in the 1980s, a second-generation of Caines came into the hair-cutting fold.

Passing the clippers

Sandy Caines had no intention of joining the family business when he finished high school in the early 1970s.

He first studied plumbing and then moved into construction. Later, he got a job hauling pulp wood for the mill in Corner Brook, which he loved, but the long days and nights on the road meant time away from his family.

"The more I worked and being away from home the more I think I wanted to become a barber," he said.

Sandy Caines said he had no intention of joining the family business when he left high school. Now he says, it'll be tough to give it up. (Troy Turner/CBC)

So, in 1986, he signed up for barbering school.

There's a wide berth between the solitude of truck driving — or lighthouse keeping — and the constant chatter of a barbershop. To no one's surprise, Caines had little problem adjusting.

Sandy Caines is sure to keep a supply of candy on hand for younger clients. (Troy Turner/CBC)

"I think I'm a very personable person," he said. "I just like being around people, especially kids."

Every year leading up to Halloween, Caines buys a year's supply of candy — up to 7,000 pieces. Throughout the year he puts the candy in a huge jar near his chair, to give the younger clients a little treat.

A new era

Caines has a way with the kids, but he's also seeing an influx of young adults visiting the shop these days.

That interest is largely due to the barbershop's next owner, Greg Delos Santos.

Greg Delos Santos is Sandy Caines's son-in-law. Caines is handing the business over as he moves into semi-retirement. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The 37-year-old is originally from the Philippines, but was working as a DJ in China when he met Samantha, Caines's daughter. After the couple settled in Deer Lake, chat of succession at the Hair Shack began.

"I like to talk to people and work with my hands, so it's different [from DJing] but the same," Delos Santos said. "It was hard when it started because obviously I'm not from here."

Once Delos Santos grew accustomed to the slang and dialect, he also began to loosen up behind the chair. Now, he knows most everyone in town, and with that, has become a bigger part of the community.

"Wherever I go I make it my home … I'm not moving anywhere."

Caines has high praise for his son-in-law's skills as a barber, and for his social prowess.

"I think Greg got everything down pat," he said. "He has got everything going for him."

The Hair Shack has stood for decades while Deer Lake grew around it. Its log walls have witnessed the evolution of the community. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The business is in good hands, but Caines knows it's going to be difficult to cut back to one day a week in semi-retirement.

"It is a great business and you can make a decent living," he said. "You meet a lot of people. And it just feels good."

